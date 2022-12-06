MANSFIELD -- A visibly and audibly frustrated Mansfield City Council stopped just short Tuesday evening of rejecting the city administration's request to increase water rates.
Instead, lawmakers voted 7-1 to delay until Jan. 3 a final vote on the increased revenues sought by Mayor Tim Theaker.
But council members made it clear to the administration -- if you want to see this rate hike, help us show city residents why the city needs an estimated, additional $3.4 million in annual water revenue.
The vote to delay the proposal came after a spirited question-and-answer session among council members, Public Works Director Dave Remy and city engineer Bob Bianchi.
Theaker attended the meeting, but didn't comment during the discussion, which began with several council members reading emails from constituents opposing the city's plan to eliminate the lowest usage tier and also add a "readiness to serve" charge to each bill.
At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who sharply questioned the administration on the issue, finally made the motion to delay the vote and asked Bianchi to help demonstrate to residents why the city needs the additional funds.
"Bob, you're very good at putting together pictures and explaining things and helping people understand the benefit that they're going to see. I could see people's minds being changed," Zader said.
"If they understand the benefit that they're going to see in these raises, these water rate increases going into effect, I would be more likely to support it. And I think the citizens would be more likely to support it if they understand what they're going to benefit from," she said.
For his part, Bianchi largely repeated to council what he told them during a presentation in October:
Without the increase, the city's water fund is in dire straits, the engineer said, even with the rate increased approved in 2019 and $17 million city-wide water meter replacement program that was designed to increase revenue through more accurate measurement.
The meter replacement program, which began in 2019, was slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and there are still about 900 meters out of more than 18,000 still not replaced, according to Remy, who admitted to council the increase it approved in 2019 was insufficient.
Bianchi reminded council the city went 17 years without a water rate increase before 2019.
"Our rates did not increase for 17 years. 17 years. Staying flat at zero percent. That's not sustainable," Bianchi said. "Where we are is not sustainable today. It's not. I can tell you that. And I want it for the record to be known. Where we are headed is not sustainable. That is a fact.
"What we do is we look at our future expenses and we come up with a projection of revenue and expenses. And we will run out of money very soon. We've already had to cut projects. For example, an (EPA) mandated project for the Clear Fork Reservoir (dam).
"We have to fix the seepage. We've got the plan, we've got the design. We appropriated $1 million through the (American Rescue Plan Act) program, hoping that that would cover the cost. Bids came in at $1.4 million.
"Where do I get the $400,000?" the engineer asked. "I can't get it out of the water fund. Where do I get it? We have to do that project. We have to."
He told council water revenues are increasing, but have remained less than expenses in the last five years.
Bianchi said there is no water infrastructure capital budget without the increase.
"I have the capital improvements (list) we hope to have done. It's not a wish list, it's a need. So I would say that if you plan on not passing this or you plan on reducing it, I would like council to look at this and tell us what we're not gonna fund.
"Yes, this is a very difficult decision. But at the same time, we have got to say, if these rates don't increase, there's certain things that will not happen. And I think the public needs to know that," Bianchi said.
Zader responded quickly to the engineer.
"I don't like that you just put that back on council, because the fact is that these projects are things that the administration should have seen coming and they should have prepared for far before this," she said. "So I am not going to get into that administration versus council thing ... like for council to decide what we're going to cut. That's not a fair thing to say.
"We've known for a long time that our infrastructure is not great and that it's needed to be upgraded. The entire country knows that the infrastructure is old, aging and failing. So I don't like that being put back on council because the fact is that we do generally support the projects that you bring to us."
Zader said the plan council approved in 2019 was to raise rates and complete the meter program, measure the increased revenue and then reassess additional potential rate hikes.
"What I don't want to do is go to the citizens and say, 'Hey, you entrusted us to put together a $18 million (water meter) project, complete that and come back to you with plans of how we're gonna move forward and we still haven't completed that project, but you know what, you should give us some more money,'" Zader said.
"That doesn't feel fair to me to go to the citizens and say that. And that's what they're upset about," she said.
Zader was far from alone in questioning the administration's request.
3rd Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie asked for a status report on the meter program, as well as the city's efforts to collect more than $400,000 in unpaid water bills through Debt Recovery Services. He said he also received emails and texts from residents in his ward asking him to oppose the increases.
"If somebody quits paying their gas, the gas company shuts them off until they pay for it. Why is it not the same thing with our city that we can't shut people's water off and say pay your bill and we'll put (in) your meter?," Akuchie asked.
Remy said the city is attempting to replace 25 to 30 meters a week, trying to finish the last 5 percent of the project.
"We are shutting water off on a regular basis to initiate and then get those meters installed when it is possible to do that. As far as the debt collection and delinquent accounts, it has taken (us) a very long time to go through those delinquent accounts and sort them out," Remy said.
At-large Councilman Phil Scott opposed delaying the vote and said afterward he is opposed to the increase.
"I just think there's too many questions," he said during the meeting. "Plus the fact that we have citizens that are having trouble paying their bills, we know that everybody's in economic stress and I think to add another stress on them by increasing water rates now is not acceptable."
6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton and 2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier both read emails from residents in their ward asking questions and raising challenges to the rate hikes.
"I received several emails, as well as phone calls asking for us not to move forward with voting for this tonight," Moton said. "The part of the email I want to read tonight is from Deborah Mount and it states, "The city needs to get a handle on the outcome of the $15-plus million dollar water meter replacement project before raising rates again on citizens who are increasingly having trouble paying for utilities and basic necessities."
After the proposal was tabled, 4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport and 5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz spoke about the issue. Both acknowledged constituents they have heard from oppose the rate increases, but both said there are times they may have to make decisions in the best interest of the city.
"This has probably been one of the biggest issues since I have been on council this year," Diaz said. "Clearly, everyone up here, we are concerned and want to represent the majority of the constituents who voted for them. (But) I feel in this situation, (the city's) infrastructure is dire. It's super important. We can't mess around with our water. That's our safety. That's our health.
"We love the people who voted for us. We can relate to them. We know everyone is hurting financially, but sometimes we have to look at the larger scope of things," Diaz said.
Davenport said he represents one of the lowest-income wards in the city and understands the impact increased water rates would have on residents in the 4th Ward.
"I did not believe it was fair for the constituents to pay for the lack of planning that occurred here. There will come a time where I will vote against what my constituents are for. I have said this to them. It hasn't happened yet. But this is one where I am struggling because I am a numbers guy.
"I have analyzed these numbers. I have looked at these numbers and I see where we're going. I see what's happening and it will be a struggle for me to vote against this, despite the fact that my constituents are asking me to," Davenport said.
At the end of the discussion, Zader said the key to the proposal is educating the public.
"I do think that if we do that, then they will understand where we're headed with this. And I'm glad that council had the foresight to see that. And I look forward to working with the administration and getting the word out and helping educate the people on what this revenue could provide," she said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"