City council

Mansfield City Council on Tuesday discusses a water rate increase proposed by Mayor Tim Theaker's administration.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A visibly and audibly frustrated Mansfield City Council stopped just short Tuesday evening of rejecting the city administration's request to increase water rates.

Instead, lawmakers voted 7-1 to delay until Jan. 3 a final vote on the increased revenues sought by Mayor Tim Theaker.

Stephanie Zader

At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader raises questions about a proposed water rate increase.
Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi explains the need for water rate increases in the city.
Download PDF Water rate increase
Aurelio Diaz

5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz speaks about water rate increases on Tuesday evening.
Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport discusses water rate issues on Tuesday evening.

