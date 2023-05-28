Water main

Mansfield voters may be asked to approve a 0.25-percent income tax increase, with all funds generated to be used in replacing aging, four-inch water lines.

MANSFIELD -- Eric Miller led the successful drive more than three decades to convince city voters to approve the Pothole Haters Tax, an income tax increase dedicated to improving Mansfield streets.

The local attorney wants to do the same thing in November with a four-year income tax increase whose singular aim is to replace 60 miles of "bad" water mains in the city.

Download PDF Water Main Initiative

The City of Mansfield has essential infrastructure that needs attention. (Mansfield Water Main Initiative video)
Eric Miller

Mansfield resident Eric Miller urges City Council in January to approve a proposed water-rate increase. (Richland Source file photo)
Download PDF Q&A for Water Main Initiative

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"