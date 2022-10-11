MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive.
Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive.
Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
The latest edition of the annual effort to benefit Catholic Charities and Harmony House Homeless Services will be Oct. 21, an event Stumbo figures has raised more than $300,000 in food and money donations since its inception.
"I didn't have a lot when I was raised up," said Stumbo, who was born in West Virginia. "When I was a kid, we tried to help other families and stuff. I just started (helping).
"I see people in need and it hurts. People in Richland County are great when it comes to giving. They just keep giving and giving ... the greatest people around. I wouldn't live anyplace but Richland County," Stumbo said.
Stumbo, a military veteran who moved to Shelby in 1958, worked at General Motors in Ontario, retiring after 42 years. His United Auto Workers leadership role helped him to become more involved in assistance campaigns, a role that has occupied him full time since retirement.
The drive kicks off between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. outside Dan Lew Exchange, 28 N. Main St. Stumbo and his volunteers will accept donations of cash, checks non-perishable food items and toiletries.
"We will have people there to collect the donations and take the food to put it in trucks," Stumbo. "People don't even need to get out of their cars if they don't want to."
Donations will continue to be accepted during the day until 5 p.m. at Catholic Charities HOPE Pantry, 523 Park Ave. East, and Harmony House at 124 W. Third St.
Stumbo said the drive resulted in $12,000 worth of donations in 2021 after reaching $10,000 in 2020.
"I hope we get to at least $15,000 this year," he said.
Those who cannot get to any of the sites can call Catholic Charities during the day at 419-524-0733, according to Stumbo, who said volunteers will come to peoples' houses to collect the donations.
"We will fill their pantries up and that will help them through Thanksgiving," Stumbo said. "There is a lot of need out there .. even more because the price of everything is so sky high."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.