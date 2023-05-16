Kiwanis Newhope

Representatives from the Mansfield Kiwanis Club and Richland Newhope place flowers in a planter along Park Avenue on Tuesday morning.

MANSFIELD -- Justin Marotta's planting diagrams were all the rage on Tuesday morning as the 14th annual "Downtown Mansfield Beautification Day" created an array of colorful displays.

The former owner of Possum Run Greenhouse, Marotta played a key role in the largely volunteer effort by creating designs that showed exactly which plants should go where in each of the planters and flower gardens.

Justin Marotta, Pam Siegenthaler and Jim Kulig meet Wednesday morning during the 14th annual "Downtown Mansfield Beautification Day."

