MANSFIELD — The Voegele Historic Lofts' first Airbnb in Mansfield’s Carrousel District was successful enough that proprietor Andrew Whapham converted an apartment into a second short-term rental space.
“I love Mansfield and wanted to do something more to help rediscover the beauty that’s already here,” Whapham said.
“We've had great success. Our new fourth floor Airbnb has mid-century modern decor and a skyline view. The first floor is more traditional and historic.”
The Voegele Brothers Building was first built in 1897 as a coal distribution and construction materials supplier and converted to a 25-unit residential building in 1999. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.
Whapham celebrated his Airbnb additions with a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday. Doc Stumbo joined the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development to speak about The Voegele’s growth.
“I was on the board 20-some years ago when we were converting it,” Stumbo said. “It didn’t look as good as it does now, but we worked hard and I’m glad to see everything you’re doing.”
The lofts kept the historic charm of the early 20th century with original beam work and brick interior walls. Whapham said it offers “the best of both worlds” with energy-efficient appliances, wifi and TVs.
Staff at The Voegele also incorporated Mansfield history in decor and books in the Airbnbs.
“Mansfield is a beautiful place and we have a lot to offer,” Whapham said. "I had a wonderful team helping me here and we look forward to providing a great place to stay or live in Mansfield."
Virtual tours of The Voegele grounds areonline. The offices can be reached at 419-522-2300 or onFacebook.
