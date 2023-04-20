voegeleairbnb

Andrew Whapham, proprietor of the The Voegele Historic Lofts, celebrates opening another Airbnb with community leaders April 20.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The Voegele Historic Lofts' first Airbnb in Mansfield’s Carrousel District was successful enough that proprietor Andrew Whapham converted an apartment into a second short-term rental space.

“I love Mansfield and wanted to do something more to help rediscover the beauty that’s already here,” Whapham said. 

Voegele Lofts first-floor Airbnb

Voegele Lofts fourth-floor Airbnb

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

