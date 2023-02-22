Mears White

Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears (left) presents Lexington Mayor Brian White with the Richland County Regional Planning Commission's "Excellence in Planning" award Wednesday evening.

MANSFIELD -- Lexington Mayor Brian White looked around the Kingwood Center Gardens banquet room Wednesday night and questioned how the village remained open.

There were so many village officials at the Richland County Regional Planning Commission annual dinner that it seemed a fair question. They were all on hand to celebrate the commission's "Excellence in Planning" award given for the village's "Leverage Lexingon 2035 Comprehensive Plan."

Download PDF Lexington plan
West Torrence Gies

New Richland County Regional Planning Commission board President Deanna West-Torrence accepts the gavel from outgoing President Joe Gies on Wednesday evening.
Jotika Shetty

RCRPC Executive Director Jotika Shetty speaks Wednesday evening.
Christine Dersi Davis,

Christine Dersi Davis, the executive director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Planning Association, speaks Wednesday evening.

