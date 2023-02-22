MANSFIELD -- Lexington Mayor Brian White looked around the Kingwood Center Gardens banquet room Wednesday night and questioned how the village remained open.
There were so many village officials at the Richland County Regional Planning Commission annual dinner that it seemed a fair question. They were all on hand to celebrate the commission's "Excellence in Planning" award given for the village's "Leverage Lexingon 2035 Comprehensive Plan."
The mayor credited his entire community for the award.
"It's about community collaboration. It's about grassroots planning and engaging. I think there's eight or nine of us from Lexington here tonight. I think we had to close down the village," White said.
"The most important part of this is it was led by the community. This is the community's plan. We spent almost two years on this effort. We started it during COVID. I'd never recommend you do that."
The 45-page plan will guide village committees, boards and council and will be reviewed on an annual basis. Part of that plan includes updating the village's zoning code to include architectural design standards and enhance Lexington's downtown.
White said community engagement was key to developing the plan, approved by village council in February 2022.
"Even today, this is our first year of 'learning to grow,' as we call implementing the plan, the community's there ready to go. I thank the community for that.
"It provides us a tool to make some decisions and be ready to grow. And as I partner with Mayor (Teri) Brenkus from Bellville, we are growing southern Richland County.
"We may not be Intel in Licking County, but we're feeling the pressure already. And having these plans in place puts us in a position to manage and do the things that are right for our community," White said.
Richland County Commissioner Cliff Mears presented the award.
"The plan was developed using a rigorous planning process that led to a clearly articulated context and purpose based on sound research, adequate analysis, and plausible actions," Mears said.
"The recommended actions are implementable and have broad support from the planning commission, council, administration, and the general public," he said.
The annual meeting included the election of North End Community Improvement Collaborative Executive Director Deanna West-Torrence as the new RCRPC board president.
West-Torrence said she looked forward to continuing the work done by outgoing President Joe Gies, the board and the RCRPC staff.
"Regional planning plays a critical role in land use, planning, housing, economic development, infrastructure planning, transportation, data analytics, and community development," West-Torrence said.
"I personally have enjoyed serving on the commission for a few years and am excited at the many great things we have coming up across our region," she said.
Gies, project coordinator for the City of Shelby, said he has been involved in some way with RCRPC for 20 years.
"It's such a wonderful organization. It provides guidance, planning, and most importantly, money to our jurisdictions and the county," Gies said.
"The organization's members are elected or appointed government officials and private members from our various organizations of business in the county. I think one of the most important functions of this membership is to decide how to spend the federal money allocated to our county," he said.
"I can say this is probably the most collaborative effort amongst our members on how the money is spent and so forth. We've changed a lot of things over the years to really help out some of the smaller communities and villages and townships," he said.
"One can only guess what the effect the Intel plant will have on our area with all these activities. Rest assured that Regional Planning will be at the forefront of everything. This means that we all need to be working together. Our county will take full advantage of all the opportunities that are common," Gies said.
RCRPC Executive Director Jotika Shetty outlined the accomplishments of the past year, including the first ever countywide housing study, and also praised her staff.
"I like to think of them as a small team, but a mighty powerhouse," Shetty said.
"It is the ability of this organization to be a common forum to coordinate, collaborate, and work towards common end goals that have led to great wins and successes this year," she said.
Guest speaker Christine Dersi Davis, the executive director of the Ohio Chapter of the American Planning Association, praised what she found during a recent family visit to Mansfield and Richland County.
"I gotta tell you, you guys are OK. You're doing good. We did all kinds of stuff down here and we had never really explored it before.
"I've been telling everybody about it. All of the cool cabins, the hiking, the trails, the museums ... you guys are OK. You've got it going on," said Davis, who used her 40-minute speech to talk about current, emerging and future planning trends.
"The idea of taking a step back and auditing current planning trends and thoughtfully thinking through potential future trends will guide change, will create more sustainable and equitable outcomes, and establish ourselves, planners and planner allies as critical to a thriving community," she said.
