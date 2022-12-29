Tony Vero

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero claims victory on Thursday morning regarding his annual lunch bet with county Auditor Pat Dropsey.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It's become an annual lunch bet Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey doesn't mind losing.

That's because it means the county is ending the year financially even better than the long-time auditor projected.

Pat Dropsey

Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey speaks to county commissioners in April. (Richland Source file photo)

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"