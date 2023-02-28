Tony Vero

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County finances are off to a good start in 2023, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero.

County revenues in January were 15 percent better than the same month in 2022 while expenses were up just four-tenths of one percent, Vero reported during Tuesday's meeting.

