MANSFIELD -- Richland County finances are off to a good start in 2023, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero.
County revenues in January were 15 percent better than the same month in 2022 while expenses were up just four-tenths of one percent, Vero reported during Tuesday's meeting.
The revenues reported in January were from economic activity in October since sales tax reports lag three months behind. Sales tax is the single highest general fund revenue driver in county government.
Vero said initial reports showed the county fared 34 percent better in terms of revenues, but discovered the January 2022 figure didn't include the county's share of the state casino tax.
The first share of that revenue last year didn't come until early February.
"So if you look at it, our total revenue for January of 2023, removing the casino tax out of that, we still appear to be 15 percent better in January of 2023 than we were in January of 2022," Vero said.
The county's sales tax receipts and interest income were the two biggest drivers in the month.
"Our sales tax was much better -- approximately 13.28 percent better," Vero said.
"The other obvious driver for the top revenue source increase is interest earnings, which we knew in talking to (county Treasurer Bart Hamilton) were 179 percent better in January of 23 to January 22.
"We made $65,000 in January 22. We made $183,000 in January of 23," he said.
"So good news on the revenue side. Good news on the expense side. (Expenses) are nearly spot on," Vero said.
The commissioner cautioned that the State of Ohio projects sales tax revenues will even out by March or April.
"So don't think that it's trending on 13 percent for the remainder of the year. But it's good to know that we started out on a good foot," Vero said.
Commissioner Darrell Banks said it was too soon to make predictions.
"Obviously this is good news and the fact that the expenses are only up four tenths of a percent is also good news. But it's very early and state's already cautioning us. So once again, we'll be careful where we spend it," Banks said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved spending $137,000 for various contracts for services via the Richland County Youth and Family Council at the request of county JFS Director Lori Bedson.
Contracts approved were for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Richland County Children Services and the YWCA.
The only contract commissioners didn't approve was $16,000 for Ultra Yoga & Massage of Lexington to supply services to children.
"I am not overly comfortable approving any monies to them at this time," Vero said. "I don't think that's one I'm overly fond of until the transitions are done."
Banks, the board's liason for JFS, declined to comment on why the yoga contract was not approved.
"I don't think it's something we want to talk about at this time," Banks said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
