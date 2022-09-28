MANSFIELD -- The dual purpose of a 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas has not achieved its second goal -- improved wireless service for residents in the area.
But during a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday morning for the tower, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said local officials continue to work with Verizon to make it happen.
"We will get cell equipment up on that tower," Vero said near the base of the structure, which rises from atop a hill on the south side of the village.
"(The tower) has a two-fold purpose, particularly for this community. A lot of us don't even have landlines in our homes anymore. Several years ago, we were smack dab in the middle of (Lucas) village hall and my phone said no service.
"(I said) that's not acceptable. If people ever needed to call 9-1-1 or call the fire department and they don't have the ability to do so, we need to fix that," Vero said.
"Being an Italian pain in the butt is often cumbersome, but I will be a pain in the butt (about the cell service)," the commissioner said.
The view from underneath the new 300-foot communications tower in Lucas.
Dick Miller, field operations manager for the new $671,500 Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) tower, said the facility at 300 S. Union St. was built with Verizon's needs in mind.
"Just so you know how forward-thinking the commissioners are, this tower is built with the loading that Verizon's gonna need to put up there. So it's already considered what that extra loading on that tower will be," Miller said.
"So we're good to go with it. The tower was built that way. So we're ready for Verizon. We've got a contract ready for Verizon whenever they get around to getting here," he said.
"On this project, Jimmy Sweat needs a lot of credit. The man worked very hard on the advisory committee for 9-1-1. The people who worked on that committee allowed us to discuss and plan out what were trying to get done.
"Jimmy took it by the horns and got it done. We're very grateful to him," said Banks, who also thanked state Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) and state Rep. Marilyn John (R-Shelby) for helping arrange state grant funding for the project.
"We really appreciate the cooperation between the village, the county and the state. That's been a fantastic thing. Not only is Richland County gaining from this, but we're down over here on the east side and Ashland County and Knox County's going to benefit also from having this.
"So we're happy to help out our other counties and the citizens of Ohio in addition to those in Richland County," Banks said.
Lucas Local Schools Supt. Brad Herman said the district is grateful for the improved communication.
"From the school point of view, we appreciate the opportunity to be part of it. Anything we can do to enhance safety and security, we're always all about that. Not just about our kids and our staff, but the community in general. So we're excited before that and what this is going to bring to us," Herman said.
"It's going to help us have that opportunity to enhance our bus communications," he said.
