Tower ribbon cut

Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon and county Commissioner Darrell Banks share the scissors on Wednesday morning to officially launch the new 300-foot communications tower in Lucas.

MANSFIELD -- The dual purpose of a 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas has not achieved its second goal -- improved wireless service for residents in the area.

But during a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday morning for the tower, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said local officials continue to work with Verizon to make it happen.

GALLERY: Ribbon-cutting launches 300-foot communications tower in Lucas

Photos from a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at a new 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas.

