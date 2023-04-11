LUCAS -- A 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas has had a dual goal since its inception.
First, improved emergency communications, which was achieved when the tower was activated in September 2022. The second, improved wireless service for residents in the area, is now expected to be complete by October.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said Tuesday that Verizon Wireless has notified officials its workers will begin the work to install its equipment on the tower within the the next week.
"We still believe we are on target for October (completion), but it could be sooner," Vero said.
"I'm always cautious of throwing out dates, but we believe, worst-case scenario, we will have cellular equipment for the Village of Lucas and specifically, the downtown area no later than October of this year," he said.
"That is great news for the Village of Lucas. Obviously, COVID threw everything in a ringer. We were hoping obviously to have it up sooner, but Verizon's been moving once we had that meeting not too long ago. It looks like they're gonna have people on the ground here within the week," Vero said.
When the tower was switched on, Dick Miller, field operations manager for the new $671,500 Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) site, said the facility at 300 S. Union St. was built with Verizon's needs in mind.
"Just so you know how forward-thinking the commissioners are, this tower is built with the loading that Verizon's gonna need to put up there. So it's already considered what that extra loading on that tower will be," Miller said Sept. 28.
"So we're good to go with it. The tower was built that way. So we're ready for Verizon. We've got a contract ready for Verizon whenever they get around to getting here," he said.
Kathleen Madden, director of Ohio's Department of Administrative Services, praised the project last fall, including the work of MARCS, which has helped digitize public communications around the state.
"We believe MARCS is the best program in this state and probably the country and we're happy to be here today to see this tower open," Madden said.
"We believe MARCS saves lives, both working with local enforcement and first responders, and then our technicians behind the scenes that make it all work," she said.
Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks complimented Miller, who he said "has been preaching MARCS for 20 years."
He also singled out Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began four years ago.
Vero said Tuesday the tower has already made a difference for law enforcement and emergency services in Lucas and the southeastern part of the county.
"We've heard from local firefighters and emergency personnel in that area. It has made a significant difference. I don't wanna speak for all of them, but the feedback we have received has been unanimously positive," Vero said.