Lucas comms tower

The view from underneath the 300-foot communications tower in Lucas. (Richland Source file photo)

LUCAS -- A 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas has had a dual goal since its inception.

First, improved emergency communications, which was achieved when the tower was activated in September 2022. The second, improved wireless service for residents in the area, is now expected to be complete by October.

