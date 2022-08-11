Westinghouse slab
A Crestline company on Thursday was awarded a $3,995,000 contract to demolish and remediate the former Westinghouse "A" building and and adjoining 13-acre concrete slab. It will also demolish a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.(Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- David Barnhart said he and Ryan Lykins are prepared for Westinghouse, one of the biggest jobs in their four-year old company's history.

"We're ready for it," said the co-owner of R&D Excavating of Crestline, which on Thursday was awarded a nearly $4 million contract to demolish and remediate one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.

