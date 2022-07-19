David Falquette

Mansfield City Council President David Falquette on Tuesday explains there is no reason to conduct a public hearing regarding a rezoning request that had been rescinded.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It may have been the shortest public hearing in the world history of public hearings.

OK, that may be a slight exaggeration since there is no readily known Guinness world record for quick public hearings.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"