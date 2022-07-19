MANSFIELD -- It may have been the shortest public hearing in the world history of public hearings.
OK, that may be a slight exaggeration since there is no readily known Guinness world record for quick public hearings.
But Mansfield City Council dispatched in two minutes Tuesday evening -- sans any public comment -- a scheduled hearing to discuss a rezoning request for the former Dawson Ridge Par & Pub Golf Course.
The hearing, and subsequent unanimous council decision to deny the request, came just hours after Florida developer Nathan Whittaker announced he was rescinding his request to ask for zoning that would allow him to construct a manufactured home development on the 86-acre site.
Council President David Falquette presided over the session, reading a press release from At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader that Whittaker had withdrawn his request with the intention of working with community members on how to best to develop the property.
Falquette pointed out Whittaker was not in attendance, nor did he invite residents to speak. Only a handful of residents attended the meeting.
"Right now, with the recension, what we have done in the past is everyone votes no. It kills it and it's over with. If (Whittaker) wants to come back later, he comes back later," Falquette said.
"There's really no point in going through and hearing all of this because it's being voted down through the course of the meeting tonight. You are welcome to stay, but it's beautiful outside," the council president said as he closed the hearing.
No members of council spoke during the meeting about the request. During its legislative session later in the evening, council voted 7-0 to officially deny the request.
On Tuesday afternoon, Whittaker confirmed his plan to withdraw his request to have the property rezoned that would allow him to develop a 300-home manufactured home development.
"After speaking with numerous Mansfield City Council members and members of the community, we are pausing this until we can get more community support," Whittaker said in a text message to Richland Source on Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing was scheduled after the Mansfield Planning Commission voted unanimously May 25 to recommend denying Whittaker's request.
The commission's vote in council chambers came after a room full of residents in the area spoke against Whittaker's request to change the zoning to "mobile home park district" from its current "residential 2" status at 591 Von Hof Blvd. on the city's northeast side, bordering Madison Township.
During the planning commission meeting, residents expressed concerns about things like an increase of vehicle traffic in the neighborhood; inadequate water and sewer lines to service such a large development; potential for increased crime; and a desire to keep the rolling hills, ponds and trees intact.
Whittaker has purchased three existing mobile home parks in Mansfield and is in the process of revitalizing them.
He said affordable housing is badly needed in Mansfield and he has a waiting list of 600 residents interested in purchasing a double-wide manufactured home through him.
Zader issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that said there "has been a lot of conversation surrounding the redevelopment of Dawson Ridge Par & Pub, and also a lot of misinformation spreading."
She said Whittaker is rescinding his request with the intent of "meeting with the community to let the community dictate how he moves forward."
"Nathan's intent from the beginning has been to offer affordable home ownership to the residents of Mansfield, and he still intends to do so," she said.
Zader said Whittaker will work with developer William Barber of Blue Door Development Company in Mansfield "to find the best solution for the redevelopment of this property."
