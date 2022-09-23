Lucas tower

A new 300-foot public safety communications tower is now operating in Lucas. (Richland County Sheriff's Department photo)

LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits.

That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.

