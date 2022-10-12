Christy Campoll

Christy Campoll, project manager, lead planner and researcher for RLS & Associates, Inc. planning team, speaks with Richland County Transit board members on Wednesday morning. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Christy Campoll said Wednesday public awareness is a key component for a successful public transit system.

"I feel like that's the half of the job ... helping people to understand how to make the (transit) system work for them," said Campoll, a senior associate with RLS & Associates from Dayton.

RCT meeting 101222

Richland County Transit board members listen on Wednesday morning during a discussion about a 10-year transit development plan now underwat.
Download PDF RCT planning update

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"