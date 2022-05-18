MANSFIELD -- A wide-ranging Mansfield City Council discussion Tuesday about the legal future of using consumer-grade fireworks led to no consensus -- other than to have police and fire officials return for additional opinions.
Council broached the subject three months ago after a new state law was approved in November that allows residents to to ignite their own fireworks on and around several holidays, including the 4th of July.
That law takes effect July 1. That means the clock is ticking for City Council, which has just two meetings left to decide what, if any, local changes to make.
Under the old law, Ohio residents purchasing consumer-grade fireworks -- things like firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets -- had 48 hours to transport them out of the state.
However, the new law allows residents to possess and discharge the fireworks on more than 20 holidays, including New Year's Eve and Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth, July 3 to 5 (and weekend days preceding and following), Labor Day Weekend and Diwali.
The change allows local governments to restrict hours for the fireworks or even ban their usage. Some cities have done exactly that, including Dayton and University Heights.
Mansfield City Council members were all over the board on Tuesday evening, but seemed to land in one of two camps:
-- Keep a local ban in place as a criminal minor misdemeanor and perhaps add a $1,000 civil penalty to those who violate it, a move that would likely require verification by neighbors through video or photo.
-- Allow fireworks, but restrict the days and perhaps hours of the day fireworks can be used.
The one thing council agreed upon is they want to hear more from police Chief Keith Porch and fire Capt. Dan Crow, both of whom indicated during February's meeting they would like to see a local ban remain in place.
Porch told council three months ago he would ban local commercial-grade fireworks if he was making the choice, based on resident complaints and safety issues, despite his department being short-handed.
The safety committee conversation was initiated by 2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier, who said she met last week with Porch and Crow.
"In that conversation, Chief Porch, remarked that he would like to continue to have them banned all together. I think from the conversations that I've gotten from most of my constituents (that) they share that sentiment. They'd rather them just to be banned," Meier said.
That wasn't enough for At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader.
"I don't feel comfortable moving forward with it if we don't have them here to answer questions or address concerns," she said.
4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport had additional questions for Meier.
"You mentioned you would like to have a piece of legislation at the next meeting (June 7). What would that legislation look like? Are we thinking of banning all fireworks or are we thinking of maybe just (allowing) on July 4th? What are we voting on?" Davenport asked.
Fifth Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz said his own opinions on fireworks have shifted in recent months.
"It's been a hot topic just in the ward that I represent. I think banning something is extreme. We've had some pretty rough years as far as just things in general. I think that the public needs entertainment and distraction.
"If we have designated days where people know they can have fireworks, I mean, people are gonna be doing fireworks, regardless. I think banning something outright is something I wouldn't support," Diaz said, later adding he supports limiting the time during the day/night for their usage.
Sixth Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton said residents in her ward have discussed limiting the type of fireworks allowed -- and the time of day/night they can be used.
"There were conversations about (allowing) fireworks that didn't necessarily go up, but maybe like the sparklers or the smaller ones that just kind of pop on the ground," she said.
"So that was something that had came to me in one of the neighborhood watch meetings. And I just wanted to make you all aware of that -- as well as the time.
"They were more concerned with these fireworks going off at 12, 1, 2 o'clock in the morning. Is there a time that we could limit, as well? That's just a thought," Moton said.
First Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns said if fireworks are allowed, time limits must accompany.
"I'm sure this happens all over the city, but we shouldn't be hearing fireworks going up at three o'clock in the afternoon. And then again at 2:30 in the morning.
"We talk about pitting neighbors against neighbors (in the civil penalty process). The fireworks going off in the first place is pitting neighbors against neighbors who have to get up (to work) first shift. So I really feel like banning it is probably not the answer, but some very firmly outlined guidelines is probably what I would like to see," Burns said.
At the end of the committee session, At-large Councilman Phil Scott, who chairs the three-member panel, said he would likely call another such session at the next council meeting and invite Porch and Crow to attend.