MANSFIELD -- Tick. Tick. Tick.
That's the sound you could hear Tuesday afternoon during a City of Mansfield Planning Commission meeting regarding the demolition of the former West Park Shopping Center.
During the meeting attended via Zoom by West Mansfield Realty LLC attorney Craig Bizar from Chicago, local officials made it clear their patience is running out for the L-shaped property condemned Nov. 12.
The demolition order noted several problems with the property, including structural issues, a roof that was rotting and collapsing in places, cracked walls, severe mold, a failed HVAC system and a non-functioning sprinkler system.
"I want to make sure that we get this going. It's been awhile since this has been initiated and we just need to continue moving forward with it," Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker said.
The commission previously approved a six-month delay for the demolition, extending it to July 14.
Bizar said his New York-based clients are in the process of doing an asbestos survey of the property, a step he said was needed before it could procure a demolition bond in the amount of the planned demolition.
He said there was an initial delay after the property was condemned "because there were two tenants that did not immediately leave, then one left, and then I think one just shortly left," Bizard said.
"Once that happened, I told them they had to do the asbestos survey, which should be finalized. I don't know if they're just waiting for the results of that. The demolition company has been in touch with (the city's building and codes department).
"It sounds like they would just take about 90 days to do (the demolition)," Bizar said.
The attorney used the words "finalized shortly" a couple of times during the meeting, which got the attention of Theaker and Deputy Law Director Christopher Brown.
"Craig, I don't want to put the screws to you, but do you have a timeline?" Brown asked.
Bizar repeated the company is waiting on the asbestos survey results and can then proceed with the demolition bond and the demolition.
"I don't know if you want me to come back in a short time," he said.
Theaker responded, "Yeah, I would like to have you come back because I mean we've been waiting for this, we've been waiting for this, and we've been waiting and it just continues and continues and continues."
Bizar said, "It's also been winter time and now is the time we would be doing (demolition).
Theaker said, "Well, winter time has not been that bad here."
The commission scheduled Bizar to come before the commission at its May 23 meeting.
"We expect something on the 23rd," Theaker said. "Good news."
According to the city, the owners will leave standing a separate building on the property's east side.
The east building has not been inspected by the city and has multiple tenants, including a health food store, insurance agency and restaurant.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
