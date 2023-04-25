West Park

The upcoming demolition of the former West Park Shopping Center was the topic of discussion Tuesday during a City of Mansfield Planning Commission meeting. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Tick. Tick. Tick.

That's the sound you could hear Tuesday afternoon during a City of Mansfield Planning Commission meeting regarding the demolition of the former West Park Shopping Center.

Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker speaks Tuesday during a city Planning Commission meeting.
Craig Bizar

Chicago attorney Craig Bizar on Zoom represents West Mansfield Realty LLC during a city Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"