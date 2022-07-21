Under state law, the county cannot accept any bid 10 percent or more than the estimated cost. The lone bid in the second round was almost 17 percent over Gove's estimate of $522,610.
Two bids were received July 14 for the third attempt, including the offer from Earthworm, which was 2 percent above Gove's estimate of $260,242.66. Sarver Paving of Ashland also bid for the project, offering to do it for $286,228.20.
“We did raise our estimate for the materials involved, so we are hoping that with the reduction in mileage and the increase in unit prices that we’ll get a good bid this time,” he said at the time.
Gove had said the high bids are likely due to general economic conditions.
“I believe it’s mostly tied to the inflation we’re seeing,” he said. “The cost of petroleum-based products, you have to haul a lot of stone in for these products so there’s a lot of trucking involved, high diesel prices.”
The work, expected to begin in mid August, must be complete by Sept. 15, Gove said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"