 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- There will be a chip-and-seal road resurfacing project in Richland County this summer -- albeit a scaled-down version of the original plan.

County commissioners on Thursday awarded a $266,165.02 contract to Earthworm Construction from Iberia to seal coat about 9.5 miles of roads in Plymouth, Cass and Bloominggrove townships.

