Jason Bilyj, director of pharmacy for Third Street Family Health Services, announces the opening of the Third Street Pharmacy on June 14. The pharmacy will fill prescriptions, sell over-the-counter medication and provide essential vaccinations.
MANSFIELD -- Staff of Third Street Family Health Services celebrated expanding care at the 600 W. Third St. campus on Wednesday by opening a new pharmacy.
Peggy Anderson, Third Street CEO, said the healthcare provider has operated with the mission of “making communities healthier by removing barriers to care” for nearly 30 years in the Mansfield area.
“What we try to do through all our network of clinics and providers is to make the community healthier,” she said. “And we try to do that in a way to provide more access for folks who maybe have trouble with transportation or income.
“Adding the pharmacy to our services is something that’s been very important to us.”
Peggy Anderson, CEO of Third Street Family Health Services
Anderson said Adena Construction completed renovations for the pharmacy for nearly a year before it could open.
“I think we’ve been planning this for 18 months,” she said. “We want it to be a space where people feel comfortable in and a place they feel like they belong in, and I think we’ve accomplished that.”
Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker applauded Third Street’s services expansion.
“I remember when there was general care, and just a few years back — dental, and now the pharmacy,” Theaker said. “So it just continues to grow. And I congratulate you and I think this is a great organization and you guys are an integral part of this community.”
Jason Bilyj, Third Street’s director of pharmacy, said the pharmacy offers over-the-counter medication “barely above cost.”
“We also have snacks and drinks if there’s a long line,” Bilyj said. “It just gives people more options and more abilities to be here and get the care they need.”
The pharmacy will also fill prescriptions and offer essential vaccinations for patients and the public. Bilyj said having healthcare providers and a pharmacy in the same building streamlines the prescription process.
“When a patient has a medication that isn't covered, or when they suffer a side effect, their providers are just a message away,” he said. “We are eliminating the hassle and frustrations that come along with modern-day retail pharmacy.”
Jenifer Wagner,member services coordinator at theRichlandArea Chamber & Economic Development, also presented proclamations from U.S. Senator J.D. Vance and State Senator Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) at Wednesday’s event.
The pharmacy has three employees and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pharmacy has a340B Discount Program for eligible patients, including those on Medicaid. Online services for prescriptions and refills can be found in theRX Local app.Anyone can send their prescriptions to the Third Street Pharmacy even if they don’t go to Third Street for general care.
The pharmacy can also be reached at the office phone through 419-522-6191.
