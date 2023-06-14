thirdstreetbilyj

Jason Bilyj, director of pharmacy for Third Street Family Health Services, announces the opening of the Third Street Pharmacy on June 14. The pharmacy will fill prescriptions, sell over-the-counter medication and provide essential vaccinations.

MANSFIELD -- Staff of Third Street Family Health Services celebrated expanding care at the 600 W. Third St. campus on Wednesday by opening a new pharmacy.

Peggy Anderson, Third Street CEO, said the healthcare provider has operated with the mission of “making communities healthier by removing barriers to care” for nearly 30 years in the Mansfield area.

