Alex Goff

Alex Goff has been hired as Third Street Family Health Services' development director to oversee community engagement and expansion opportunities for Third Street's services.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Alex Goff sees healthcare access as fundamental to a community’s growth.

“If we want our communities to grow stronger and be places for families to thrive, we must have quality care that is close to home and affordable,” he said.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags