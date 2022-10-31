Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker tells City Council members in September that budget restrictions prevent hiring more housing inspectors. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund.

That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022.

