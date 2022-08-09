1404 PAW

Buckeye Community School, a tenant inside 1404 Park Ave. West, seeks to expand inside the structure.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A planned $2.5 million renovation to a property at 1404 Park Ave. West will lead to 18 new jobs for one organization and a bit more breathing room for another.

Buckeye Community School, an existing tenant, projects it will add 18 new employees as it add classroom spaces and administrative spaces to the building.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

1404 PAW 2

A building at 1404 Park Ave. West stretches to the north.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"