MANSFIELD -- A planned $2.5 million renovation to a property at 1404 Park Ave. West will lead to 18 new jobs for one organization and a bit more breathing room for another.
Buckeye Community School, an existing tenant, projects it will add 18 new employees as it add classroom spaces and administrative spaces to the building.
Third Street Family Health Services, an organization based at 600 W. Third St., will relocate about 30 of its employees into the 39,000-square foot renovated site on the south side of the "Miracle Mile."
Third Street Family Health Services would use the new space for administrative officers and would then have additional room to serve clients and customers at its West Third Street location.
All of the above is based on paperwork tied to a request from building owner 1404 PAW, LLC, filed with the City of Mansfield to obtain a 12-year, 50-percent tax exemption for real property improvements.
The community reinvestment area agreement is scheduled for discussion and vote at the next City Council meeting on Aug. 16.
Randy Payne, the president of ADENA Corporation, owns the building and also the now vacant lot next to that was the former home of Park Avenue Lanes.
The large group of parcels could be used for additional parking for the 1404 Park Ave. West building.
The work will add about 18 new employees at Buckeye Community School over the next two years, providing about $540,000 in annual payroll.
According to the school's website, it "came into being when a group of passionate educators decided to create a school where kids who were not being served well by traditional high schools could find a way to earn a high school diploma, therefore setting them up for future success."
BCS serves students ages 14 to 21 in mid- and central-Ohio, with locations in Mansfield, Marion, and London.
"Buckeye Community School is defined as a drop-out prevention and credit recovery school -- what that really means is we are innovative, creative and compassionate about getting kids through high school," according to the school's website.
According to the Third Street Family Health Services website, the organization provides medical, dental, OB/GYN, pediatric and behavioral health services across eight location.
If approved by City Council, the project is expected to begin this summer and be done before the end of the year, according to the paperwork.
"We're a little behind on getting this (agreement) to City Council," said Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director.
