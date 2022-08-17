Third Street Family Health Services, an organization based at 600 W. Third St., will relocate about 30 of its employees into the 39,000-square foot renovated site on the south side of the "Miracle Mile."
Tim Bowersock, the city's economic development director, told council that the owner of the building, 1404 PAW, LLC, will receive a 12-year, 50-percent tax abatement through a community reinvestment area agreement.
Randy Payne, the president of ADENA Corporation, owns the building and also the now vacant lot next to that was the former home of Park Avenue Lanes.
The large group of parcels could be used for additional parking for the 1404 Park Ave. West building.
"They're going invest $2.5 million in a building that, probably from a taxation standpoint, is gonna be less than half of that amount. (In many) renovations, you have a lot of work that does not add taxable value to a building and this way it's a fair deal for the company," Bowersock said.
"We don't lock them into a long-term commitment. That is actually over what they would typically have paid," he said.
"This project's kind of on a fast track. They're ready to go. They want to have it done by the end of the calendar year. And I think they'll be able to do that without any problems. It's a good project ... relatively simple," Bowersock said.
-- approved legislation authorizing a payment of $553 to Debbie Jefferson of 221 Bartley Ave. through the city's sewer assistance program. Jefferson suffered damage from a sewer backup in March.
-- approved the demolition of structures at 288 E. Arch St., 303 S. Main St., 540 W. Fourth St. and 1129 1/2 Wyandotte Ave.
-- approved a request to pay OpenGov a total of $31,240 for software services for the Codes & Permits Department. The legislation requests a "then and now" certificate because the services were obtained without a purchase order.
-- approved transfer of $15,600 within the safety forces fund to pay recently retired police Capt. Shari Robertson to manage grants she helped the department receive. Robertson's replacement was recently deployed for one year in the U.S. Army National Guard.
4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport, the finance committee chairman, told fellow legislators Robertson will not be seeking additional grant funding.
"She will simply be administering the grants that she has already secured. She'll be closing out about six of them which are finished this year anyway. This is to help us during that gap while we're waiting for her replacement to return," Davenport said.
