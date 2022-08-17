Tim Bowersock

Tim Bowersock, economic development director for the City of Mansfield, speaks to City Council on Tuesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday approved a tax abatement request that will assist a $2.5 million renovation and added new jobs at 1404 Park Ave. West.

The move will also help create 18 new positions for one organization and add a bit more breathing room for another.

