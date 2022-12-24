MANSFIELD -- How would you reimagine the current Municipal Parking lot in downtown Mansfield?
Now is the time to make your voice -- and opinion -- heard.
Local public and private officials are asking Richland County residents to help chart the course for the 1.42 acres of prime real estate at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
A seven-minute survey is the key to your participation.
"The purpose of the survey is to act as one tool that will help inform Mansfield public and private sector leaders on the needs and desires of the community with the goal of steering downtown development to meet the needs of Mansfield residents and the wider Richland County community," said Jotika Shetty, executive director of Richland County Regional Planning.
The survey does not ask your name and all respondents will remain anonymous, Shetty said.
The first action item in the Mansfield Rising downtown redevelopment plan is the redevelopment of the city's downtown Municipal Parking lot.
During the listening tour that helped fuel the plan in 2019, leaders realized the land could be part of a strong connection between Central Park and the Carrousel District, "creating a more robust downtown."
"The best project would include retail, residential, tiered parking and greenspace," the Mansfield Rising plan said. "The site could be more than a parking lot. It could be a vibrant space for the community."
The effort got a boost in June from the Bowling Green State University's Reimagining Rural Regions program.
Mansfield was selected to participate in the economic and workforce development-centered placemaking initiative, earning a spot in the second round of communities during a competitive application process.
The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Downtown Mansfield Inc. and the Richland County Foundation applied for the R3 program, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the USDA Rural Development Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge.
"We were really excited to be chosen to participate because we can tap outside expertise, while helping us take a significant step forward on this idea," said Jodie Perry, chief operating officer of the chamber.
"We need to keep good, easily accessible parking," Perry said when the award was announced. "However, that can be handled in different ways that might allow for additional development on the site."
Jennifer Kime, CEO for Downtown Mansfield Inc., said in June the parking lot could be a prime development site.
"It was a competitive program to get into and we are excited to be chosen," Kime said. "It will be great to have BGSU help us through the public involvement process and and providing technical assistance."
Kime said the 12-hour free parking lot now is too often just a vacant space that limits the walkability feeling between the park, the Carrousel District and the Imagination District being developed on Park Avenue.
"We want to have something in that space that's active and engaging and provide economic resources for the downtown," she said.
In June, Perry said the process over the next 12 to 15 months will help answer the key question: What should be there?
"Creating a vision for how that can best be used is how we want (BGSU) to assist. They will take us through a robust public involvement process so that local residents and business owners can weigh in with ideas for the space.
"(BGSU) will then have their graduate and undergraduate students will help us with technical assistance.
"The specifics of that will have to be determined as the project goes along, but could include things like identifying potential project funding sources, market research, or a rough idea of how the land can be used," Perry said.
Anyone with questions about the survey should email Shetty atjshetty@rcrpc.org.
"Additionally, our partners at the Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University, who are administering the survey on behalf of the Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development, have their contact information printed on the first page of the survey and would also welcome any questions you may have," Shetty said.
"Only together and with community input will we be successful in attracting development and redevelopment that fulfills the needs of Richland County and Mansfield residents," Shetty said.