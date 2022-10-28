Ocie Hill
The state of Ohio has announced a $2 million grant to help demolish the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center at 445 Bowman St. in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center on the city's north side may soon go forward, primarily funded through a $2 million state grant.

The state announced Friday that the Richland County Land Bank has been awarded $2,077,500 in new demolition grants, part of the $500 million statewide for demolition and brownfield remediation set aside in the two-year state budget.

Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport (Richland Source file photo)
Bart Hamilton
Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton talks to Mansfield City Council in January. (Richland Source file photo)
Ohio Demo Map
Ocie Hill
Ocie Hill was the first Black resident to be elected to Mansfield City Council and the longest serving individual on council in the history of Mansfield, serving from 1961 to 1991.

