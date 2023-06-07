MANSFIELD -- Computer software dominated much of the conversation Tuesday night during the Mansfield City Council meeting:
-- The need to replace aging, outdated and soon-to-be-obsolete software.
MANSFIELD -- Computer software dominated much of the conversation Tuesday night during the Mansfield City Council meeting:
-- The need to replace aging, outdated and soon-to-be-obsolete software.
-- The purchase of said new software for the fire department, the police department and the permitting and development office.
-- The failure of current council software that forced every decision made by local lawmakers to be done by roll call voice vote, adding length to an overall session that tipped the scales at around 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Normally, council votes electronically with each lawmaker using a laptop at their seat. That system didn't work Tuesday night, forcing council President David Falquette to call for individual voice votes throughout the evening.
By the time the session ended, the seven voting members present (At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader was absent) thankfully exercised the opportunity to offer a collective "aye" to bring the meeting to a close.
Here is a look at the unanimous software/hardware decisions made during the evening:
-- Approved spending $639,400 on a new traffic signal system that will clear 82 intersections quicker and more efficiently for fire department vehicles responding to emergencies. Funds will come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act ($387,000), general fund capital account ($100,000), street department ($59,400) and fire department capital ($93,000).
The original legislation called for 62 intersections to be upgraded to the new signalization system. It was amended to include 20 more intersections that could also handle use the new software system.
-- Approved spending $240,700 on new software for the newly reorganized permitting and development office. Community Development and Housing Director Adrian Ackerman said the current software doesn't meet the growing department's needs, especially in the areas of codes and permits.
James Weiner, the city's information technology director, vouched for the software being purchased through 3SG Plus, LLC, from Columbus.
"We need to come up with our website and give our citizens more ways to do things online. This is going to allow them, once it's fully implemented, to do the entire permitting process online without ever stepping foot in the office," Weiner said.
"(It will) save manpower, save time, save frustration on the private community and our personnel. This is definitely a software piece that we can utilize and will be extremely beneficial. And despite the dollars we're spending on it, I think it'll be cost saving."
The city will use $80,000 in ARPA funds for the project. Another $73,900 will be used from the unappropriated general fund. The remainder will come from the street department, water department, sewer department, fire department and IT department.
-- Approved spending $256,070.33 on a new system to drive the safety forces computer-aided dispatching system.
James Bammann, the city's assistant police chief, told council its current 20-year-old software system from CentralSquare is being "sunsetted," at which point the company will no longer provide updates and support.
He said that he, Chief Keith Porch, Communications Center/911 Operations Supervisor Mark Huckleberry and Assistant Fire Chief Troy Reed had been meeting on the topic for six months and had determined a new program from CentralSquare was the best alternative.
"Basically, it is the central nervous system to every safety situation," Huckleberry said.
The city will use $80,000 in ARPA for the project and the remainder will come from the police department capital budget.
Toward that end, Bammann said the MPD will transfer $176,000 in unused salary money into the capital budget line.
"I guess one positive to being down 12 police officers is our personnel budget still has a lot of money in it," the assistant chief said.
In other action Tuesday, City Council:
-- Accepted a $224,580 state grant to build a training "shoot house" to be used by the Mansfield Police Department and the North Central State College Police Academy.
-- Approved spending $400,000 on the initial phase of the Sterkel Park for All. The legislation will assist with constructing zone one of the planned five-zone park on the 20-acre site off Hillcrest Street.
-- Approved demolition of defective structures at 29 Glessner Ave., 97 Orchard St. and 365 Newman St.
-- Accepted a donation of 100 trees from the Alta Florist and Greenhouse in celebration of its 100th anniversary with a value of $15,259.40. The trees for the Mansfield Shade Tree Commission consist of 10 Burr Oak, 20 London plane trees, 30 crabapple and 40 purple leaf-flowering plums.
-- Approved the city's contract for Fair Housing Services with the Richland County Board of Commissioners and the Richland County Regional Planning Commission.
-- Approved seeking bids to resurface the parking lot at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
-- Accepted a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Dept. of Justice Bryne Discretionary Community Project Funding Program to renew one square-mile of coverage in the MPD's ShotSpotter program.
-- Approved spending $96,269.50 in ARPA funds for the city's share of a proposed new $342,000 Bearcat law enforcement vehicle. The city will share costs with police departments in Shelby and Ontario, as well as the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
-- Discussed a citizen initiative to place a quarter-percent income tax increase on the Nov. 7 ballot to fund water main replacement efforts across the city.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.