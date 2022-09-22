Smiley Avenue

This bridge on West Smiley Road in Shelby, constructed in 1958, will be replaced in 2023.

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

SHELBY -- A 64-year-old steel bridge on Smiley Avenue in Shelby will be replaced in 2023 at an estimated cost of $988,180.

Richland County commissioners voted Thursday to authorize county Engineer Adam Gove to seek bids for the project, scheduled to begin in the spring or summer of 2023.

This steel bridge across the Black Fork Mohican River, constructed in 1958, will be replaced in 2023.

