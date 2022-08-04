Richland County commissioners 060722

Richland County commissioners (left to right) Cliff Mears, Tony Vero and Darrell Banks (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD --  Leaders in cities, villages and townships can soon participate in Richland County's alert messaging system.

Matt Hill, who heads up the county IT department in the auditor's office, told county commissioners Thursday that the countywide system, launched in September 2021, is now available for usage by smaller communities around the county.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"