Jami Kinton-Sluss and Grant Sluss with their daughter Allie in the Ontario City Council chambers Wednesday night. Kinton-Sluss proposed an Ontario Kids Festival scheduled for June 3.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Jami Kinton-Sluss said she is always looking for activities to do with her 11-month-old daughter, Allie.

Kinton-Sluss said she, Allie and her husband, Grant Sluss, like spending time in Marshall Park and she thought it would be a great location for a kids festival. After discussing the idea with Ontario Youth Sports Director Kenn Spencer and Mayor Randy Hutchinson, she presented the idea to Ontario City Council Wednesday night.

