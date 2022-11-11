SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation continued its ongoing support of the agricultural community by committing funding to the Richland County Agricultural Society’s arena project.
The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved $25,000 for the arena’s construction at last month’s meeting.
Once the new 9,200-square foot arena is built at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Mansfield's north side, it will be twice the size of the current structure and will house two show rings, ample spectator seating, improved safety precautions, and a heating and cooling system.
The new building will be utilized year-round for 4-H events, livestock shows, auctions, and expos, which will generate additional operating revenue.
The Shelby Foundation has awarded thousands of dollars to farming related programs, projects, and scholarships over its long history of supporting agricultural endeavors.
Foundation Board Chair Ann Downs said, “The Shelby community is proud to be a rural, farming community, and the Foundation embraces our local farmers and ardently supports initiatives like this when opportunities are presented.”
In recent years, grants have been awarded to the Friends of the Black Fork Clean Up Project, Shelby High School’s Vocational Agricultural Facility, numerous 4-H Clubs, the Future Farmers of America Buyers Club, and now, the new show arena project.
Also, a large percentage of funds housed at the Foundation were established for the specific purpose of providing financial support to Agri-related fields.
Downs said, “Donors appreciate The Shelby Foundation’s commitment to our community and trust the Foundation to support and bolster agricultural efforts.”
About The Shelby Foundation
The Shelby Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the goal of improving the Shelby community and surrounding areas. Every facet of the community from the schools, day cares, to community organizations, parks and local government improvements have been positively impacted through financial support provided by the Foundation. Since its inception the Foundation has awarded millions in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to graduating Shelby seniors. To learn more, visit www.theshelbyfoundation.org.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.