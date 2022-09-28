Kiosk 2

A self-serve payment kiosk like the one seen above may be placed in the Richland County treasurer's office next year, allowing residents to make property tax payments.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office.

Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.

Brad Lewis (right), president of F&E Payment Pros, meets with Richland County Treasurer Bart Hamilton (left) and county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Brad Lewis has owned F&E Payment Pros in Northfield, Ohio, for the past 18 years.

