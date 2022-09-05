Westinghouse a door

The current view of the Westinghouse "A" building entry way. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to pass the final hurdle to preserve a part of local Westinghouse history.

Council is scheduled to vote on a memorandum of understanding with other local groups regarding the "planning, design, funding and construction" of a historic preservation memorial for the former Westinghouse "A" building.

Westinghouse concept

Artist's concept of what an "entry way" monument could look like at the Westinghouse "A" building on Fifth Street in Mansfield.
