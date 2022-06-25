MANSFIELD -- Kim Hildreth has been helping Mansfield residents clean up their messes in one way or another for more than two decades.
The latest effort came Saturday morning as the City of Mansfield's project engineer assembled a group of volunteers for the latest Operation S.O.S. (Save Our Streams) at North Lake Park.
After donning gloves and boots and grabbing trash bags and buckets, the group climbed down into the stream. Some headed north toward Mansfield Senior High School and others toward South Park.
The goal for all the volunteers was the same as it's been since the city program began in 2006 -- clean out the streams that ultimately make their way into the Clearfork Reservoir.
An Ashland native who has worked for the city for 27 years, Hildreth said the stream clean-up effort is made annually at different locations each year, usually focused where the streams make their way through the city's public parks.
"We have been fortunate that the (Mansfield) Rotary Club adopted us from the beginning of this effort," Hildreth said. "And every year we have new people show up.
"It has been absolutely wonderful. Yes, the purpose of the cleanups is to get rid of the litter and debris in the streams. But it's also educational. When we talk about water quality, people don't realize how important the storm water system is to that," she said.
Hildreth said many people don't realize what is thrown on the ground, or even left behind when their dogs poop, will often find its way into the streams.
"When it rains, all that litter actually empties into our local streams and waterways. We also have other programs, which are part of the stream cleanup, but also in terms of public involvement, such as educating people, something as simple as making sure you clean up your pet waste because our rivers and lakes can't handle the extra nutrients," she said.
In her career, Hildreth has led numerous environmental efforts from preventing stormwater pollution to cleaning up litter to teaching students the benefits of planting trees.
To her, it's a natural progression from her work earlier in her life when Hildreth was working at The Center in areas like rape crisis intervention, domestic violence prevention and more.
It also fits her love of nature.
"I have always been kind of a social advocate," she said. "To me, it's always been about finding a balance. I have always been in interested in social issues. It's like taking care of your neighbors.
"Not just when it comes to stream cleanups or taking care of the earth or taking care of the environment, it's also taking care of your neighbors. So if you're gonna do something to your property, you don't wanna adversely affect your neighbors in a negative way," she said.
The work on Saturday morning, watched carefully by a flock of nearby Canadian geese, was also monitored by Hildreth, one of many such environmental events she leads each year.
"For the safety of our volunteers, we have to be careful what streams we can go into. Some streams we try to get access down into are really not safe. So we've kind of targeted where are the safe areas to utilize volunteers," she said.
In addition to litter that has found its way into streams, Hildreth said the effort has also unearthed some larger surprises.
"We have found grocery carts from. We've found tires. We find where sometimes people decide to dispose of their garbage because there's a nice little spot and a ravine that they can dump their garbage in.
"We have found dehumidifiers. We have found construction materials. We have found refrigerators. People find what they think is a secluded area where there think nobody is at and they just dump it," she said.