Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jotika Shetty and Jason Burgholter, director of transportation with K.E. McCartney & Associates, meet with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
MANSFIELD -- A Sandusky company has submitted the apparent low bid for a major storm sewer improvement project in the Village of Plymouth.
Ed Burdue & Co., LLC, submitted a bid of of $596,580.85, the lowest of seven opened on Tuesday morning by the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
Bids were opened during a meeting with Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jotika Shetty and Jason Burgholter, director of transportation with K.E. McCartney & Associates.
The project will be funded primarily through the county's share of federal Community Development Block Grant dollars.
Commissioners awarded the engineering contract to McCartney in March 2022 for the project along West Broadway Street that will correct flooding that occurs during rain events and is creating a safety issue.
"We're trying to fix a drainage issue primarily," Burgholter said about the area, also known as Baseline Road. "With that, we're going to be adding new curb and gutter, storm sewer, tying into an existing system, eliminating a lot of the old system, and then finishing up with as much resurfacing as we can do with the budget.
"Right now, essentially everything off the street is going over the curb in places and into peoples' front yards. The existing storm sewer is undersized and plugged. So it's just upgrading all of that to collect the water and get it out of that area of town."
Shetty said the storm sewer project will be paid for with CDBG funds and that the village will pay for asphalt resurfacing as part of the effort.
West Broadway runs east and west through the village and connects from the western edge of Plymouth to the center of town, which has all essential services like City Hall, police department, fire department, etc.
Village officials have said Plymouth's current situation makes transport of patients by EMS "treacherous" when floods cut the neighborhood from access by emergency and fire services.
Burgholter said he will review all seven bids before making a recommendation to Shetty and commissioners.
"I'll take all these back, go through the math on every single one of them, make sure all the unit prices add up (and) verify the totals," he said.
The project will begin this summer and be complete by this fall, Burgholter said.
The engineering estimate for the work was $758,000, according to Burgholter.
"Very good prices. We were very unsure with the way conduit pricing's been lately, with the size of this conduit. So we were conservative (in the estimate)," he said.
