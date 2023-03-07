Shetty Plymouth project

Richland County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Jotika Shetty and Jason Burgholter, director of transportation with K.E. McCartney & Associates, meet with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A Sandusky company has submitted the apparent low bid for a major storm sewer improvement project in the Village of Plymouth.

Ed Burdue & Co., LLC, submitted a bid of of $596,580.85, the lowest of seven opened on Tuesday morning by the Richland County Board of Commissioners.

Richland County commissioners on Tuesday open bids for a storm sewer project in the Village of Plymouth being funded by Community Development Block Grant monies.
