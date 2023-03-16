Shetty Plymouth project

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday awarded a $596.580.85 contract to a Sandusky company for a major storm sewer improvement project in the Village of Plymouth.

The bid from Ed Burdue & Co., LLC, was the lowest of seven commissioners received and opened on March 7.

