New roundabout

A new roundabout at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road is scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m. (Richland County Engineer's Office photo)

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road.

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open at 10 a.m.

