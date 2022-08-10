MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road.
Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open at 10 a.m.
"Some minor work remains, so please use caution when crews are working in the area. Thank you all for your patience while this much-needed safety project was under construction," Gove said.
The $1.7 million project was 90 percent funded through state grants, according to Gove. The local cost will be between $170,000 and $180,000, he said.
The work was done by Shelly and Sands of Mansfield, which had a 75-day window to get the work complete before Madison Local Schools opened.
"I think (the contractor) got a pretty good jump on things. We thought they might have been done even sooner, but they ran into a couple of issues with rain delays, some asphalt paving and the light poles," Gove said.
He said the poles were installed and operational on Wednesday, allowing the opening on Thursday.
He said the roundabout will be lit at night with sensors turning the lights on at dusk and off in the mornings.
The U.S. Dept. of Transportation Federal Highway Administration website points out that roundabouts "are a proven safety countermeasure because they can substantially reduce crashes that result in serious injury or death."
The FHA said roundabouts improve safety; promote lower speeds and traffic calming; reduce conflict points; and lead to improved operational performance.
The new roundabout will increase safety at one of the county's most dangerous intersections, Gove said in 2019.
A Richland County Planning Commission study a few years ago identified it as the ninth worst intersection in the county overall and the worst among those under the county's jurisdiction.
Gove said there were 21 crashes at the intersection between 2015-2018, averaging five to six per year. Fifteen of the wrecks resulted in injuries.
Despite tons of national safety data that shows roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections, Gove said he knows there are residents who oppose the structures.
"Safety is the No. 1 reason for the roundabout," he said. "People slow down to 20 miles per hour so and you most likely take out the chance of a t-bone collision.
"If there are accidents, it's usually angle crashes with minor injuries, if there are any injuries at all. Hopefully, people go slow enough to avoid accidents all together," the engineer said.
This roundabout is the second in Richland County. The only other one was constructed in 2012 by the City of Mansfield at the intersection of Middle-Bellville and Straub roads at a cost of $500,000.
It won't be the last, according to Gove.
"ODOT is installing several in Ashland County. Sandusky is looking to install six in the next few years. Mansfield is interested in a couple more. We are looking at a couple of locations in the county in the next several years," he said.