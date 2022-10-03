MANSFIELD -- Richland County continued to see a post-pandemic tourism and travel bounce back in 2022, resulting in additional funds for Destination Mansfield-Richland County and Downtown Mansfield, Inc.
The two local agencies both receive funds from transient occupancy taxes, also known as "bed taxes" shared evenly by the local governmental entities.
Mansfield City Council is expected on Tuesday to discuss increasing its budget for the allocation. Assistant Finance Director Sue Johnson said the city has collected 3 percent more from the bed tax than expected at this point in the year.
"We should be at 75 percent (of expected tax collected) and we are 78 percent," Johnson said.
The bed tax funds a myriad of efforts for the two local agencies.
Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield, said it's typical for the city to increase the appropriation this time of year, a number which she said is budgeted conservatively.
"Over the past two years, 2020 and 2021, the funds trended very low," Kime said. "The 3 percent is encouraging as a correction in the market showing greater occupancy, greater travel and greater tourism."
She said DMI does "a lot of work" in business recruitment and development, working with property owners on beautification projects and helping to maintain the downtown as a tourist attraction.
"This is positive news for sure," Kime said.
Lee Tasseff, president of Destination Mansfield-Richland County, said hotel and motel occupancy rates have been up all year throughout the county.
"Our events all came back strong this year," he said. "Everyone had really great years."
It helps when events are conducted on different weekends, such as the Ohio Civil War Show at the Richland County Fairgrounds on May 6 and 7 and the IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from May 13 to 15.
"That is helpful," Tasseff said, "because the events didn't compete for the same beds."
The timing of the 2022 Inkcarceration Festival at the former OSR also made a difference since the funds are received by the agencies about two months after the beds are sold.
"Inkcarceration was in September last year and we didn't feel the effect until two months later," Tasseff said. "It was in July this year and the impact has already been felt."
On Tuesday, City Council is also scheduled to:
-- vote on legislation authorizing the $786,151 on a new front mount snow blower and chassis for use at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The purchase will be from M-B Companies Inc. in Chilton, Wisc., using money from the airport fund and airport operations debt service classification.
-- discuss during caucus spending $106,546 to purchase a 2022 Ford F-550 chassis 4x4 dump truck for the sewer repair department.
-- discuss during caucus submitting an amended annual action plan for 2022 indicating proposed uses for the city's Home Investment Program funds and Community Development Block Grant funds.
-- discuss during caucus spending $92,044.47 on a new computer backup storage device for the city's off-site disaster recovery location, using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
-- discuss during caucus spending $38,250 with DRM Productions Inc. of Mansfield to redesign the city's website, including new countywide branding.
The evening begins with a City Council claims committee meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a finance committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. The council caucus session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately thereafter.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"