Events like Inkcarceration at the former Ohio State Reformatory have helped the local travel and tourism industry enjoy a solid 2022. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County continued to see a post-pandemic tourism and travel bounce back in 2022, resulting in additional funds for Destination Mansfield-Richland County and Downtown Mansfield, Inc.

The two local agencies both receive funds from transient occupancy taxes, also known as "bed taxes" shared evenly by the local governmental entities.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

