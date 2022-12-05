MANSFIELD -- The talk about increased water rates for Mansfield residents is just about over.
On Tuesday, Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote on increases the city administration are needed to ensure its water distribution system through hikes aimed at generated an additional $3.4 million annually.
Discussions about the proposed increases began in mid October.
The additional revenue would be created by eliminating the lowest "usage tier" and by adding something the city has dubbed a "readiness to serve" charge that every user will be assessed.
Eliminating the lowest usage tier would generate an estimated $680,000 in additional annual revenue. The readiness charge is expected to generate another $2.7 million -- almost 80 percent of the total increase.
Mansfield residents went 17 years without a water-rate increase before City Council approved a series of annual rate hikes that began in 2021 that Mayor Tim Theaker said were needed to pay for a $35 million water treatment plant and to maintain the city's aging water distribution system.
The changes scheduled for vote Tuesday would be in addition to those previously improved increases.
City engineer Bob Bianchi said in November the the city's current rate structure does not put Mansfield in a position to replace watermains.
"Our current path is unsustainable and will lead to a higher frequency of watermain breaks, causing disruption of service to increase," he said.
Moreover, he said, the city has a permit with the EPA that allows the city to provide and purvey water to customers.
"This permit requires the city to 'ensure that all facilities and equipment necessary for the treatment and distribution of water shall be maintained, at a minimum so as to function as intended,' " the engineer said.
"Simply put, the city needs to be ready to serve its customers with safe drinking water, as well as to support fire protection services. The increase in water rates will help the city do so," he said.
-- Give a second read on the city's 2023 temporary appropriations budget. It's also scheduled for a vote on Dec. 20.
-- Vote on the reappointment of 2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier to the Richland County Planning Commission.
-- Vote on the appointment of At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader and 5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz to the Richland County Regional Planning Commission's metropolitan planning organizations coordinating committee.
-- Vote on an ordinance the moves City Council meetings to Wednesdays when normal Tuesday meeting dates fall on the days of primary, general and special election days.
-- Discuss during caucus allowing the public works director to seek competitive bids and sign contracts for design services related to the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan.
-- Discuss during caucus authorizing the mayor to submit an amended annual action plan indicating proposed uses of the city's 2021 HOME Investment Partnership Program Funds.
-- Vote to allow the sale of unneeded and obsolete city-owned items to be sold on GovDeals.com, an online auction service.
Council meets in caucus at 7 p.m. with a legislative session following immediately thereafter. A finance committee meeting is planned at 6:35 p.m. with a public hearing on the HOME Investment funds at 6:45 p.m.
Council's next scheduled meeting is Dec. 20.
