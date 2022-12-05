Tim Theaker

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker speaks during a September meeting of City Council. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The talk about increased water rates for Mansfield residents is just about over.

On Tuesday, Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote on increases the city administration are needed to ensure its water distribution system through hikes aimed at generated an additional $3.4 million annually.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

