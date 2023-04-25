Matt Hill

Matt Hill from the Richland County Auditor's Office IT department meets with Richland County commissioners in March. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved seeking proposals for a significant portion of an effort to upgrade security at county-owned buildings.

The decision came after Mike Hill, the IT specialist in county auditor Pat Dropsey's office, asked for the OK to seek proposals for the $900,000-plus project, rather than accept offers found through state-contract pricing.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

