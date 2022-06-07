MANSFIELD -- Soaring inflation rates -- including gas prices that have now topped $5 per gallon in Mansfield -- are taking a toll on Richland County sales tax revenue, according to county commissioners.
Commissioner Tony Vero said Tuesday said county sales tax revenues through May were up 9.4 percent over the first five months of 2021 -- a drop of 5 percent from the rate of increase seen in the first quarter.
May was basically flat-lined compared to the same month in 2021 and April had just a 2 percent increase, he said.
April and May are the first collections from 2022 due to a three-month delay in getting the funds from the state.
"Sales tax continues to drop, which I don't think you have to be an economist to see what's going on around you. Gas prices are extremely high. Inflation continues to be high and obviously the result (is) our people spend less money," Vero said.
Commissioners cautioned other elected officials and department heads to be aware of the slowing revenues. Vero said county Auditor Pat Dropsey remains conservative and will likely not certify 2023 revenues beyond what was approved in 2022.
"So it's something to think about as midyear budgets were just turned in. People are gonna need to take notice come budget season. This is tangible data that's coming our way that the Richland County government's economy is slowing and quickly," Vero said.
"Not good. Not good at all, but not surprising," he said. "I'm not economist, but you have gas and food and that doesn't hit us. People are going to spend on their necessities and not their extracurricular, their non-necessities.
"The discretionary spending has stopped," Vero said.
Rising prices for fuel and food are requiring more of a household budget, neither of which provide sales tax revenue to the county's general fund. That leaves less money for other purchases, officials said.
According to a story Tuesday published by U.S. News and World Report, a recent survey found Americans are cutting back on dining out, driving, monthly subscriptions and purchasing brand name products in response to higher prices.
Inflation rates remain high, with the consumer price index at an annual rate of 8.3 percent, according to figures released in May.
Dropsey cautioned commissioners last fall as they prepared 2022 budgets to keep the impact of inflation in mind.
"We haven't experienced inflation like this in a long time. As the price of products increase, people may spend less. I don't know yet how it will affect sales tax revenue," Dropsey said in November.
On Tuesday afternoon, Dropsey said revenues are largely in line with budget, but said commissioners were correct in their basic assumptions.
He said an unknown is the internet sales tax the county receives via the state, because the Ohio Dept. of Taxation doesn't break it out. He said the county's share of casino tax revenues are also ahead of budget.
Still, he echoed words of caution.
"It would behoove everyone in our community to slow down, pay attention and do the best we can for our families to get through the current economy," Dropsey said.
"The local economy has slowed down. It's still slightly ahead of last year, but not as far ahead as the last two years," Dropsey said. "It's accurate from a common sense perspective that the economy is slowing because of inflation."
The county received $24.216 million in sales tax revenue in 2021 and commissioners basically budgeted the same amount in 2022.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a request from Dog Warden Missy Houghton to change the hours that the kennel is open to the public.
"I don't want to change the office hours. The shelter is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and Saturdays from 10 to 2," Houghton said.
"What I would like to do is to modify the (weekday) hours that just the kennel is open to the public and have that start at 11 a.m. It's going to give the staff more time to clean without people coming in.
"The floors will be dry by that time ... because (now) people come in while we're cleaning, (concrete) floors are wet, they're hosing everything down," Houghton said.
She said staff, with the cleaning done, will be more available to interact with the public and answer potential questions.
"We will still be open for people to purchase a kennel license, a dog license, they can still schedule adoptions. But this way will allow us to focus on cleaning and it will make the day got a little bit easier," Houghton said.