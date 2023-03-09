Tony Vero

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero speaks during a meeting in December. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County revenue growth slowed in February, but continued to outpace the first two months of 2022, according to county Commissioner Tony Vero.

Sales tax revenue, the biggest driver for county finances, was 1.57 percent better in February 2023 when compared to 2022.

