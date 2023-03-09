Two revenue streams down significantly are conveyance fees related to property sales and also building permit revenues. Conveyance fees are down 25.8 percent compared to 2022 and building permit revenues are down almost 20 percent.
Rising interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, making in an attempt to slow down historically high inflation across the country, have significantly slowed the real estate market, according to analysts.
Those same rate hikes have helped the county improve its investment income, which Vero said is up 329 percent in the first two months of the year.
"Through February of last year, we had earned $94,500," he said. "In February of 2023, we were slightly over $400,000 in (investment) earnings."
Vero said expenses are up 3.29 percent for the first two months of the year as compared to 2022.
"Keep in mind mind we (budgeted) a 6.5 percent increase. So we're doing better than what we thought.
"But also something that's good in the expense side. Last year at this time, we had spent 17.34 percent of our (budgeted) appropriations for the year. This year we're at 16.81 percent. So we're doing better," he said.
"Look, you never wanna spend more. But we're not naïve to inflation. If you recall, a big driver of our expenses was healthcare. Healthcare is up. We have a 6.5 percent increase in healthcare.
"And that's our budget fell out to. So we're pleased that we're doing better than what we had budgeted for to date," Vero said.
"We have got a long way to go in very uncertain economic times. We're pleased. But we're not celebrating in here yet," he said.
Commissioner Darrell Banks declined to speculate on the inflation rate, which remained stubbornly above 6 percent in January.
"If we could predict those things, I'm not sure we'd be commissioners," Banks said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners met with Auditor Pat Dropsey and his IT leader, Matt Hill, regarding a possible $935,996 expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade cameras and doorway security technology at county-owned buildings.
Dropsey said he and Hill were not ready to provide a final plan for the project, which was discussed on Tuesday.
"There's a couple of other things we want to clean up in some of the information and then give it to you guys ahead of time. You can (then) formulate any questions that you might have.
"We're just not ready to come back ... another two weeks maybe," Dropsey said.
"Evidently the one company that quoted cameras, it wants to give us another quote. We're not in a hurry. We know the project can't be done overnight. And so we'd rather make sure we do things well and give you as much information as possible," the auditor said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"