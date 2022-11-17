Shiloh

MANSFIELD -- Six local infrastructure efforts totaling $2.5 million in grants and loans will be recommended for Ohio Public Works Commissions funds, including $499,000 for a Village of Shiloh water project.

That was the decision of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission executive committee on Wednesday, based upon balloting from the entire commission aimed at prioritizing the projects.

Download PDF OPWC ballot worksheet
Download PDF Shiloh water

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"