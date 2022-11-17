MANSFIELD -- Six local infrastructure efforts totaling $2.5 million in grants and loans will be recommended for Ohio Public Works Commissions funds, including $499,000 for a Village of Shiloh water project.
That was the decision of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission executive committee on Wednesday, based upon balloting from the entire commission aimed at prioritizing the projects.
The six projects will be submitted for approval to the OPWC's eight-county District 16, comprised of Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Hardin, Marion, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot counties.
-- $499,000 grant for the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3 million project to install water meters; replace water lines, fire hydrants and gate valves; and dismantle a 75,000-gallon water tower that is no longer in service. The village has also requested $500,000 from Richland County commissioners through American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as other sources, including loans.
Jotika Shetty, the commission's executive director, asked commission members to rate the projects because the county historically receives around $2 million for its annual OPWC requests.
Three projects not scoring high enough to be recommended for funding at this point are $500,000 for the county engineer's office to replace a bridge on Rock Road; $125,000 for a culvert replacement along Mock Road in Perry Township; and $200,000 for a rebuild of Vanscoy Road in Jefferson Township.
Executive committee members did express concerns about the large size of the overall project in Shiloh and what could happen if other funding sources do not develop as hoped.
If the project didn't go forward, the $499,000 grant set aside would be gone from the county's OPWC coffers.
However, the "dire need" for the project and confidence in village officials to move forward led to the unanimous approval.
"(Village officials) still think they are in good enough shape to proceed with the project," Shetty said. "We don't have a policy that says you can't apply for (OPWC) funds until all of your other funding is committed."
She said the commission could consider some type of policy change in the future for such situations.
"If there is concern that the bigger projects are not yet ready, then that's something we can consider," she said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
