MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday heard requests for infrastructure improvement projects seeking $2.9 million in Ohio Public Works Commission grant funds.
The commission will need to make decisions because those requests total almost $1 million more than will be available locally, according to Jotika Shetty, the commission's executive director.
Richland County is part of OPWC's eight-county District 16, comprised of Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Hardin, Marion, Seneca, Wayne and Wyandot counties.
Members of the commission will rate the projects on a paper ballot by Nov. 5 and the top-rated requests will be considered by the district as a whole. Shetty said the county historically receives around $2 million for its annual OPWC requests.
"By ordering and prioritizing (requests locally), there might be some communities that we are not able to fund," Shetty said.
She said every county ranks its OPWC projects in different ways. She said Richland County has used the planning commission because "it's a very good representation" of elected officials and civic representatives.
The commission's executive committee will review results on Nov. 16 and the district is scheduled to meet Dec. 2.
The total price tag for all nine projects is about $9.4 million, including a $3 million water project in the Village of Shiloh.
Requests ranged in size from $500,000 that Richland County Engineer Adam Gove estimated to replace three bridges in the county to $61,150 to assist in a storm sewer replacement on South Street in Shelby.
One of the requests came from the City of Mansfield for $450,000 to help with a $1.8 million storm sewer project from North Main Street to the Rocky Fork, part of an ongoing effort to reduce flooding on the north side.
Miles Hebert, director of water resources engineering for EMH&T from Columbus, verbalized the city's request during the meeting.
"EMH&T has been working with the City of Mansfield for the better part of a decade on a large-scale flood mitigation project for Touby's Run," Hebert said.
"Flooding along Touby's Run has plagued the city for over a century. We have identified this project as an essential component of providing the city's goal for flood mitigation."
Hebert said the project would replace and improve an existing storm sewer system along North Main Street, Olive Street, Diamond Street and public alleyways to an outlet at an existing storm sewer just west of the Norfolk & Southern railroad tracks.
The intent of the project is to also redirect the existing storm sewer away from Touby's Run to the larger Rocky Fork.
The project would also include the placement of fill on property along Touby's Run.
The funding request would pay for about 25 percent of the project, Hebert said.
"There is a detailed cost estimate for this. There are detailed engineering plans for this project. Very soon the city will be able to bid and then go build this project," he said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
