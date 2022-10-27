Regional planning

Members of the Richland County Planning Commission meet on Wednesday at Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday heard requests for infrastructure improvement projects seeking $2.9 million in Ohio Public Works Commission grant funds.

The commission will need to make decisions because those requests total almost $1 million more than will be available locally, according to Jotika Shetty, the commission's executive director.

Richland County Regional Planning OPWC funding requests
Download PDF Shiloh water

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"