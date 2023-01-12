RCRPC

Joe Gies, president of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, is joined by Jotika Shetty, the organization's executive director, during an executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Regional Planning Commission focuses much of its work on improving all modes of transportation.

The organization's executive committee on Wednesday discussed restructuring membership dues to allow the organization to do more land-use planning.

