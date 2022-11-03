Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners praised the proposed 2023 budget submitted Thursday by county Prosecutor Gary Bishop, a $2.2 million request that largely mirrors this year's spending plan.

But in response to media questions, Bishop quickly said he was not pleased with the budget, saying his office needs additional staff to combat a rising crime wave.

