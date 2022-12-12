Commissioners

Richland County commissioners (from left) Cliff Mears, Tony Vero and Darrell Banks (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County, if it were a business, would end 2022 with about a $6.7 million profit.

That carryover will be used to pay down debt, cover capital expenses and add to the county's "rainy-day" fund, according to commissioners.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

