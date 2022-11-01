Fleming Falls bridge
A bridge at Fleming Parks Park, part of the Richland County Park District. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District Board is going to get 40 percent larger.

The current three-member volunteer board of commissioners, who oversee a district formed in 1965, voted unanimously Monday to add two seats to a governing body responsible for a wide array of parks and attractions.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

