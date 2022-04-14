Commissioner Darrel Banks said the former county jail cells on "L2" have been removed and the space prepared for work that will lead to the creation of offices for Clerk of Courts Linda Frary and her staff in about 3,400 square feet of the space.
In the space that remains on "L2," about 2,400 square feet will become a general meeting room with public restrooms. Another 2,528 feet will become general storage area or left for future development.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
On Feb. 17, commissioners officially asked for engineering or architecture firms to submit their qualifications for the project by March 14.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"
You might already know Richland Source invests significant time and money in producing solutions-focused journalism because it helps move our region forward. But to keep it going we are always looking for examples of how it made real world impact. If you acted, or know of something that changed as a result of a story, please let us know. That helps us build on our success and keep the stories you love coming.