The Richland County Land Bank is going to seek state grant funds to assist in the demolition of buildings on land formerly owned by Denver Roof at 400-424 Park Ave. East. The land is now owned by Goyal Industries and Cement Products, which have re-development plans for the site.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank wants to use $1.4 million left over from the demolition of the former Ocie Hill Community Center to tackle five other projects.

Among demolitions planned are buildings on property formerly owned by Denver Roof at 400-424 Park Ave. East, purchased in 2022 by Goyal Industries and Cement Products.

