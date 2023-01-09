Ocie Hill
The State of Ohio is funding the demolition and clean up of the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center at 445 Bowman St. in Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Monday, citing a state grant deadline, selected a different contractor to demolish and clean up the former Ocie Hill Community Center.

The work will now by done by C&J Contractors, a Cleveland firm, for $542,500, which had been the second-lowest bid for the project at 445 Bowman St., largely funded by an Ohio Department of Development grant.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"