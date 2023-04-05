Ocie Hill demo

Photos above were taken Tuesday at the site of the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center at 445 Bowman St. on Mansfield's north side. (Richland County Land Bank photos)

MANSFIELD -- What would you like to see done in redeveloping land that was once home to the Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center?

The Richland County Land Bank wants your opinion as to what comes next with the land at 445 Bowman St. on the city's north side. The Land Bank board on Wednesday afternoon approved a survey seeking public opinion as demolition and cleanup of the century-old building nears completion.

Ocie Hill survey
Ocie Hill historical

Above are some of the historical materials recovered from a plastic bag placed inside the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center in 1951, when the building was still being used as a school.

